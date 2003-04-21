Scripps, Comcast ready Philly VOD test

Comcast Corp. and Scripps Networks are launching an eight-week test of locally

tailored video-on-demand in Philadelphia that could become a template for

similar services in other markets.

The content for Philadelphia on Demand, which will be available to digital

subscribers at no charge, will be Philadelphia-targeted programming culled from

Scripps' HGTV on Demand and Food Network on Demand, with new offerings every

other week.

After the test, and based on its results, Comcast plans to add local sports

and other content, and to expand to other markets.