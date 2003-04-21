Scripps, Comcast ready Philly VOD test
Comcast Corp. and Scripps Networks are launching an eight-week test of locally
tailored video-on-demand in Philadelphia that could become a template for
similar services in other markets.
The content for Philadelphia on Demand, which will be available to digital
subscribers at no charge, will be Philadelphia-targeted programming culled from
Scripps' HGTV on Demand and Food Network on Demand, with new offerings every
other week.
After the test, and based on its results, Comcast plans to add local sports
and other content, and to expand to other markets.
