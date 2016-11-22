Scripps' Chip Mahaney Heading Back to the Newsroom

Veteran broadcaster Chip Mahaney is leaving E.W. Scripps’ corporate office to become news director of WCPO, the group’s ABC affiliate in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mahaney, who has logged 35 years in the media business, has spent the last eight years with Scripps. Most recently, he served as the company’s first national director of news recruitment. Before that he was a charter member of the group’s digital division, working as director of digital content, senior director of local operations and regional general manager.

Mahaney’s experience includes running newsrooms in markets including Dallas, Richmond, Virginia, and Oklahoma City.