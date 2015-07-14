Scripps, CBS Ink Affiliation Deal for WTVF Nashville

E.W. Scripps and CBS Corporation have signed a three-year affiliation agreement for WTVF Nashville. Scripps acquired WTVF in April when it merged stations with the former Journal Communications. It also acquired a second CBS affiliate in KMTV Omaha; the two represent Scripps’ first CBS stations in almost two decades.

“CBS brings us strong prime-time programming, a great sports lineup and an aggressive over-the-top partnership with CBS All-Access,” said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of Scripps. “We look forward to using the strength of our combined resources to satisfy the news and information needs of the WTVF audience and the Nashville region.”

WTVF dominates the news scene in Nashville. Ray Hopkins, president of network distribution at CBS, called it “a powerhouse news station with a strong commitment to serving its community."

“We are pleased that the station’s new owner, Scripps, recognizes the value CBS programming brings to their business, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with them,” he added.