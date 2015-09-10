Scripps Bringing Back Cater Lee as VP of Programming

Cater Lee is returning to The E.W. Scripps Company, effective Sept. 14, as VP of programming.

Lee launched a handful of shows during her tenure as senior director of TV program development for the Scripps broadcast division from 2011-14, including The List. She also managed nationally syndicated program RightThisMinute.

“We know what an impressive and talented leader Cater is and we are fortunate to be able to welcome her back to the company,” said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of broadcasting for Scripps. “She has a tremendous instinct for what makes a successful show; has the connections to get the right people in the right spots; and has broad experience in taking a show from its early development concepts all the way to national syndication.”

A five-time Emmy-winning anchor, reporter and producer, Lee founded production company Turning Point Productions in 2000 where she created and produced a pair of long-running programs: game show Who Knows You Best? and reality series Head 2 Toe. In her return to Scripps, she will be based in Los Angeles.