Scripps adds Time Warner subs
Scripps Networks and Time Warner Cable have inked a deal to boost
distribution for Scripps' cable networks by 12 million subscribers over the next
two years.
Home & Garden Television and Food Network are picking up 2 million new subscribers, while
about 5 million households will receive Do It Yourself.
The company's fourth cable network, Fine Living, which
launches in early 2002, received commitments for 5 million
subscribers.
