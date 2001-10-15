Scripps adds Time Warner subs

Scripps Networks and Time Warner Cable have inked a deal to boost

distribution for Scripps' cable networks by 12 million subscribers over the next

two years.

Home & Garden Television and Food Network are picking up 2 million new subscribers, while

about 5 million households will receive Do It Yourself.

The company's fourth cable network, Fine Living, which

launches in early 2002, received commitments for 5 million

subscribers.