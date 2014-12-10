Scripps, ABC Sign Five-Year Affiliation Deal

The E.W. Scripps Company and ABC have inked a five-year affiliation agreement that will cover 10 stations until December 2019.

The deal includes Scripps stations in Bakersfield, Calif., Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Phoenix, San Diego and Tampa.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with ABC that reaffirms our long-standing partnership dating back to the 1940s,” said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of television for Scripps. “The continued success of ABC’s primetime shows along with the strength of ABC News is the perfect match to our strong local news and digital brands.”

Scripps also acquired ABC’s Buffalo affiliate in June, which is held under a separate agreement. That deal is through the end of 2018.