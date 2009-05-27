Screenings Buyers Want Best for Less

As the international TV community shuffles from studio to studio during this week's L.A. Screenings, buyers are determined to get the best shows available -- but less expensively.

Traditionally, the Brits eagerly buy up product as quickly as the Canadians at the Screenings, and often pay more than originally planned. Those days, however, seem long gone.

Last year there was neither a rush to buy nor many sales among the U.K. nets. That only a handful of finished pilots were available just added to the malaise.

Click here to read the full story from Variety.

