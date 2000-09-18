Scrambling

for Lieberman

It's not a real journalism operation, but some news sensibility crept into Comedy Central's The Daily Show. The show scored a coup in the late-night wars by getting VP candidate Joe Lieberman to appear with Jon Stewart. The producers taped the interview last Thursday with plans to hold it until this Wednesday. Hello! Then they discovered that Lieberman planned to appear on Conan O'Brien that day. Daily Show producers immediately bumped actor Ryan Phillipe to put Lieberman on ahead of Conan.