Scotti back in programming biz

Former All America Communications head Tony Scotti is getting back into the first-run programming business.

Scotti is teaming with Catherine Malatesta of Lawless Productions to form Global Media Television, a London-based programming company that will officially launch next month. Scotti says Global Media has "earmarked" $100 million for the production of its first four ventures.

Already in development is a remake of Spartacus as a mini-series and a dramatic series dubbed Ed McBain's 87th Precinct.

Scotti says the company will be targeting basic cable networks in the U.S. for its domestic efforts and that Global Media is teaming up with several major European studios on other projects. - Joe Schlosser