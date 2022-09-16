Scott Pelley Interviews President Biden on ‘60 Minutes’
Season 55 starts Sunday, September 18
Scott Pelley, correspondent on 60 Minutes, sits with President Joe Biden in the season premiere of the program, which happens Sunday, September 18. Pelley spoke with the president at the White House and in Detroit. Biden discussed inflation, Russia's war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions and the midterm elections. President Biden also shared that the U.S. avoided a “real economic crisis” by averting a national railroad strike.
60 Minutes airs on CBS. It is Biden’s first 60 Minutes interview since becoming president.
The season premiere will also see correspondent Lesley Stahl interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the presidential complex in Tehran.
It is season 55 of 60 Minutes. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
