Scott Nichols Named News Director at Bonten's NC Stations

Scott Nichols has been named news director at Bonten Media Group's Eastern North Carolina station operations, which include WCTI New Bern, WFXI Morehead City and WYDO Greenville. He starts Aug. 28.

Nichols was news director of Newport Television's WETM Elmira (N.Y.), which is to be acquired by Nexstar. He also spent time at WBNG Binghamton, holding positions including assistant news director, producer and anchor.

"I am excited to add a person of Scott Nichols' journalistic character to lead the WCTI-TV and the FOX Eastern Carolina news operation in one of the fastest growing markets in the southeast ," said Lyle R. Schulze, vice president and general manager of Bonten's North Carolina Broadcasting.