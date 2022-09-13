Scott Keenan Named VP/News Director of KTVT-KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth

Scott Keenan shifts to KTVT Dallas Fort Worth (Image credit: CBS News and Stations)

Scott Keenan has been named VP and news director of KTVT-KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth, which is part of the CBS News and Stations group. He has been the Dallas-based bureau chief for the CBS News southern bureaus since 2006.

Keenan has overseen CBS News bureaus in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta. He was KTVT assistant news director from 2004 to 2006.

“Scott’s outstanding professional experience in North Texas, both as an executive with CBS News and here at CBS 11, his thoughtful approach to leadership and his commitment to innovation make him ideally suited to serve as our news director,” said Raquel Amparo, president and general manager of the stations. “We are excited to have him coming back to our newsroom and helping us deliver on our commitment to serving our viewers across our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

Keenan succeeds Laurie Passman, who transitioned to the new role of director of special content for CBS News DFW in June.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Scott for many years, going back to my time as the news director at KTVT,” said Adrienne Roark, president of CBS Stations. “He is a tremendous journalist and a true difference maker. I am so pleased, personally and professionally, that he is continuing his nearly 30-year career with CBS as our Dallas-Fort Worth news director.”

Keenan has also worked at WBBM Chicago and WGN Chicago, and was a field producer for CBS News in Chicago.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come home to CBS 11,” Keenan said. “It’s so impressive to see what’s been accomplished during the past year under Wendy McMahon (president and co-head of CBS News and Stations), Adrienne and Raquel’s leadership, and I look forward to doing everything I can to contribute to the future growth of our organization. As I transition to this new role, I am grateful for the support I have received from my bosses at CBS News and all of the incredible colleagues at our network news bureaus in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Miami. Even though my new office will be down the road in Fort Worth, it means a lot to me that all of these great people will still be family.” ■