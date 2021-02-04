Scott Ernst Named CEO at Measurement Firm Tubular Labs

Tubular Labs, the social media measurement company, said it named Scott Ernst as its new CEO, effective Feb. 16.

Ernst most recently was CEO of Macromill, the Japan-based global marketing research business that went public while he was in charge.

He replaces founder and CEO Robert Gabel, who stepped down in September is now executive VP of general manager of TubeBuddy.

“Tubular’s Audience Ratings is a game-changer for media companies and has a newfound product market fit with advertisers. Scott Ernst has the experience to build on Tubular’s success and drive growth globally,” said former BuzzFeed president and Tubular Labs executive chairman Greg Coleman. “Scott is particularly well-suited to guide Tubular’s expansion efforts because of his history leading top-tier insight businesses, working directly with brands, media companies, and agencies.”

Before Macromill, Ernst was part of the founding management team at Compete, which was acquired by WPP’s Kantar.

Tubular Labs is a leading enterprise SaaS provider for de-duplicated audience measurement across social media platforms. Ernst helped transform Compete into what is now Millward Brown Digital, overseeing the company’s growth from a 20-person start up to over $100 million in revenue.

“I’m impressed by Tubular’s ascent since its founding in 2012, and I believe the company has all the elements required to be a global measurement authority,” said Ernst. “Tubular provides the only enterprise SaaS platform of addressing the pain points of media companies and advertisers who seek to confidently transact in the digital video marketplace. Brands in particular need to understand the reach and audience quality of what they’re buying. I believe Tubular’s audience ratings product is the catalyst for brands to increase digital video investments.”