Scott Collins Joins Blockgraph as EVP, Client Partnerships and Sales Strategy

Ad tech company Blockgraph said it named Scott Collins as executive VP, client partnerships & sales strategy, a new post.

Collins most recently was president of ad sales at AMC Networks. Before that he was VP of cable entertainment ad sales at NBCUniversal.

At Blockgraph, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast and ViacomCBS, Collins will develop a long-term strategy for advanced TV advertising and manage client and agency partnerships. He reports to Aleck Schleider, chief revenue officer at Blockgraph.

“As linear and digital TV continue to converge, developing data-driven advertising solutions that meet the privacy needs of today’s consumers while enabling advertisers to reach target audiences at scale will require both leading technology and proven integrity,” said Schleider. “Scott has demonstrated the ability to integrate future-forward advertising technologies to drive performance for leading media brands. His knowledge, experience and trusted relationships will prove invaluable as Blockgraph works to shape the next generation of data-driven audience solutions for convergent TV.”

Blockgraph’s technologies is built on its Identity Operating System (IDoS), which was design to enable privacy-compliant, audience based advertising solutions for convergent TV.

“I am thrilled to be joining Blockgraph at a time of great momentum and view this as the logical next step in my career,” said Collins. “I am a big believer in the power of television and the importance of precise advertising solutions. Blockgraph represents the future of TV, and I am excited to get started in developing new partnerships to build that future.”