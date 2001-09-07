Scope skips between L.A. stations

Scope, an upcoming syndicated weekly educational series, has switched its Los Angeles clearance from KNBC-TV to KTTV-TV in order to avoid pre-emptions from the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Distributed by Liberty International Entertainment, an independent syndicator which counts the off-net show I Spy among its properties, Scope will be hosted by Joe Penny and Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of famous explorer Jacques Cousteau.

The series will follow latest innovations in the worlds of science, medicine and space. It's currently cleared in 85% of the U.S., including on all top 20 market stations.

- Susanne Ault