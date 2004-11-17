Scientific American Hails Rereg Fight

Scientific American has decided that the fight against media consolidation was one of the 50 "outstanding acts of leadership in science and technology" of the past year.

the magazine has named named Media Access Project President Andrew Schwartzman one of the "Scientific American 50" for 2004.

In its write up praising Schwartzman, Scientific American’s editors bluntly criticize the increasing media ownership concentration. “As media giants extend their empires,” they wrote, “local news and a diversity of viewpoints can be lost or extinguished, depriving the public of important information and dialogue.”

The FCC’s 2003 deregulation of media ownership was overturned by a federal appeals court in June after MAP and allies in the public interest community took the rules to court.

Schwartzman and other winners were recognized Tuesday night at the New York Academy Science.

Others honored in the third annual fete include Richard J. Webby of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital for developing a faster method for creating avian flu vaccine, R. Michael Alvarerz of Cal Tech for a study of U.S. voting systems, and Deborah S. Jin of the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics for research into superconductors. Former First Lady Nancy Reagan also was recognized for speaking out in favor of stem cell research.