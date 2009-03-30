Science Channel Teams With Popular Science on Series

Posted at 2:30 p.m. ET

Science Channel is teaming with Popular Science Magazine on a new series Popular Science: The Future Of…

The new series will “bring viewers a rare glimpse of the extraordinary technological and scientific advancements that will shape how we live in the next 25 years,” according to the network.

Each episode will focus on an important aspect of human life, such as ‘play,’ ‘war’ and ‘attraction’ and will examine in- depth how our lives will change in the not too distant future. Other topics on tap include ‘security,’ ‘superhuman’ and 'pleasure'.

“We’re excited to work with Popular Science magazine on this future-forward series, where current science meets the about-to-be-possible,” said Deborah Adler Myers, senior vice president, programming, Discovery Emerging Networks, announcing the pickup. “We know that both our magazine readers and Science Channel’s television audience crave more information – working together on air, in print and online will give our consumers deep, rich information, allowing them to explore how science will enhance their lives.”

Popular Science Magazine is no stranger to television. The magazine is featured prominently in the Food Network series Food Detectives, where scientists explore common misconceptions and myths surrounding food.

Popular Science: The Future Of… will premiere its 10 episode run on Science Channel in June.