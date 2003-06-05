Science Channel names top exec
Discovery Networks U.S.' The Science Channel is breaking out from the programmer's pack
of digital channels and getting a top executive.
Steve Burns, most recently production chief for Discovery Channel, is
Science's new senior vice president and general manager.
"With a critical mass of more than 30 million subscribers, we want to take
The Science Channel to the next level and make it an important destination on
the dial," Discovery Networks executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing Bill
Goodwyn said.
Burns is an 11-year Discovery Networks veteran.
As senior VP of production for Discovery, he oversaw 800 hours of programming
per year and a staff of 24.
