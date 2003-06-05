Science Channel names top exec

Discovery Networks U.S.' The Science Channel is breaking out from the programmer's pack

of digital channels and getting a top executive.

Steve Burns, most recently production chief for Discovery Channel, is

Science's new senior vice president and general manager.

"With a critical mass of more than 30 million subscribers, we want to take

The Science Channel to the next level and make it an important destination on

the dial," Discovery Networks executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing Bill

Goodwyn said.

Burns is an 11-year Discovery Networks veteran.

As senior VP of production for Discovery, he oversaw 800 hours of programming

per year and a staff of 24.