Science Channel Goes To The 'Brink'
By Alex Weprin
Science Channel picked up original series Brink, its first series created with an international as well as domestic market in mind. Brink will focus on next generation research and innovations that are on the brink of changing our lives.
Science Channel, a part of the Discovery portfolio of networks, is currently selling the series at MIPCOM in Cannes, France, the first time it has done so. It will be available for co-production or an acquisition. The network says that there will be more shows sold under a similar international deal in the coming months.
