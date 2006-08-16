Sci Fi's Battlestar Galactica Blasts Off With Recap

Minneapolis-based Met/Hodder is producing a series recap special of Sci-Fi’s Battlestar Galactica that will air across several NBC Universal cable outlets.

Battlestar Galactica: The Story So Far is aimed at bringing in first-time viewers before season three launches October 6, summarizing the first two seasons of the show.

USA Network, Sci Fi, Bravo, Universal HD and Sleuth will all air the show prior to October 6.

The special will also be available via iTunes and Xbox Live, be shown on United Airline's in-flight service, and will be part of a DVD of the second season. Portions of the special will also be available online via Youtube and Google.

Met/Hodder has done several of these recap specials for network television, including of Grey’s Anatomy and Lost for ABC, and of The 4400 for USA Network.

The special is executive produced by Kent Hodder, Nancy Bordson and Steve Mulholland.