Sci Fi Wants More 'Truth'

Sci Fi has given a third season order to investigative series Destination Truth. The series, hosted by Josh Gates, travels the world in search of unexplained mysteries, with the goal of unraveling them.



The nine-episode season will feature investigations into the Bermuda Triangle, ghost towns of Chernobyl and further investigation in the Himalayas in search of the mythical Yeti.



Season two of Destination Truth had the best sophomore season for any reality series in the network’s history, and delivered double digit growth in total viewers and the key 18-49 and 25-54 demos.



The third season of Destination Truth will premiere on Sci Fi in the fall.