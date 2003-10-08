Sci Fi Unveils Speilberg Project

Steven Spielberg's second project for Sci Fi Channel will be a trilogy of miniseries slated to air in 2005.

Nine Lives -- executive-produced by Spielberg, DreamWorks SKG and Les Bohem -- will chronicle a single story over three distinct miniseries.

Sci Fi has not decided how it will schedule the minis, but it no doubt will try something creative like it did with last December's Taken

miniseries. That 20-hour series, also produced by Spielberg and DreamWorks, aired over 10 consecutive nights.