Sci-Fi Touts Triangle

Sci Fi will air an investigative one-off special on the Bermuda Triangle to gain buzz for its December six-hour epic miniseries, The Triangle.

The special, tentatively called Declassified: Bermuda Triangle Exposed, will be produced by fellow member of the NBC family, NBC News Productions. Hosted by MSNBC/NBC anchor Lester Holt, it will combine interviews with survivors and scientists with footage of marine archeologists delving into the mystery.

The Triangle, executive produced by Bryan Singer, Dean Devlin, and Rockne S. O’Bannon, will air over three nights, telling the story of a diverse group of pros united to investigate a mystery in the Bermuda Triangle. Filmed in South Africa, it will star Eric Stoltz, Catherine Bell, Bruce Davison, Michael Rodgers, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Sam Neill.

December mini-series have performed for Sci Fi in the past .Steven Spielberg’s Taken, for example, broke the network’s ratings records with its 2002 premiere, earning a 4.9 rating and 6.1 million total viewers.

NBC Universal-owned Sci Fi averaged 1.1 million total viewers in prime during second quarter 2005, up 2 percent from last year.