Sci Fi Thursday Nabs Astronomical Ratings

Sci Fi Channel’s new Thursday-night lineup scored strong ratings for its March 4 debut.

Reality show Mad, Mad House attracted a 1.3 rating and 1.6 million viewers. New animated show Tripping the Rift collected an impressive 1.8 rating and 2.1 million viewers.

Sci Fi’s prank show Scare Tactics, hosted by Shannen Doherty, returned for its second season the same night, picking up a 1.5 rating with 1.6 million viewers.

All three of the youthful shows performed particularly well with the 18- to 34-year-old demographic, producing triple digit increases in the time slots compared to last year.