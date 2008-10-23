Sci Fi Taking Ghost Hunters Back To College

Sci Fi has given a green light to a new pilot: Ghost Hunters: College Edition. The new iteration would follow Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters: International on the NBC Universal owned cable network, with a concept similar to A&E’s Ghost Hunters knockoff ParanormalState.

In the new installment college students would team up with “seasoned investigators” to examine claims of paranormal phenomena across the country and the world.

Ghost Hunters has been one of Sci Fi’s most consistent hits, with its latest season delivering the series’ highest ratings ever, topping October 8 with a 2 household rating and 1.8 million viewers in the 25-54 demo.

Pilgrim Films is producing the pilot, with Craig Piligian, Thomas Thayer, Rob Katz and Alan David as executive producers.