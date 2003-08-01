Sci Fi is Taken again

Sci Fi Channel is ready to be Taken again. The Emmy Award-nominated $40

million maxi-miniseries returns to Sci Fi in September for an encore play.

The Steven Spielberg-produced epic averaged 4.1 million viewers last December

for its debut, which played over 10 days in two weeks.

This time, Sci Fi will air Taken once per week, on Sunday nights at 9

p.m., for 10 weeks.