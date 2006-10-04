Sci Fi, Sundance Seek Short Stuff

Sci Fi will team with independent film channel Sundance on a Web-based contest to find some new TV talent.

The two will collect and post submissions of short (2-8-minute) sci fi films via their respective Websites with users voting on their favorites.

Sci Fi will feature the 10 finalists on air preceding online voting for the top entry, which will get a trip to New York to pitch a film to Sci Fi. For full details and deadlines, check out thier websites: www.scifi.com and www.sundancechannel.com.