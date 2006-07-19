Sci Fi Scores With Eureka

Sci Fi Channel's premiere of Eureka ranked as the network's highest-rated series telecast ever with a 3.2 household rating and more than 4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The two-hour premiere of the series, about an unknown U.S. town of geniuses, ran at 9 p.m. Tuesday night (July 18).

Eureka's ratings are almost in line with the blockbuster numbers posted by Sci Fi's 2002 Steven Spielberg-produced miniseries Taken, which ran over 10 days in two weeks and averaged a 4.1 rating and nearly 5 million viewers.



Eureka, Sci Fi's first scripted original series launch since Battlestar Galactica, was the top-rated cable program on Tuesday and beat out broadcast competition including ABC's The One: Making of a Music Star. It averaged 1.7 million viewers 18-49 and 1.9 million 25-54.