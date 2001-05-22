Sci Fi scores Earthsea mini-series

The Sci Fi Channel has struck a deal to develop a major mini-series based on the first three novels of Ursula Le Guin's Earthsea saga, Reuters reports.

Sci Fi sealed a deal with producers Lawrence Bender (The Mexican) and Kevin Brown (Roswell) to create what will be a high-priced mini-series. Sci Fi is seeking a writer to adapt the first three Le Guin novels: The Wizard of Earthsea, Tales of Earthsea and Tombs of Atuan. The sixth novel in the series, The Other Wind, is due this fall. Sci Fi's record ratings for its six-hour Dune mini-series in December apparently sparked the cable net's interest in revisiting the genre.