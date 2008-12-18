Sci Fi Scares Up More 'Ghost Hunters'

Sci Fi has given a sixth season order to Ghost Hunters, a second season order for Ghost Hunters International and a six episode order for the latest incarnation, Ghost Hunters: New Generation (wt).



As part of the deal the production company behind the series, Pilgrim Films will develop an entirely new series for the NBC Universal owned cable channel, with a target debut of 2010.

Ghost Hunters has been one of the most reliable shows on Sci Fi, and cable in general. The latest installment, season four, averaged 2.8 million viewers, including all time highs among females in the target demos. Ghost Hunters International averaged 2.3 million viewers in its first season.