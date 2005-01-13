Sci Fi Pursues Alternate Reality
By Anne Becker
Sci Fi Channel has named Rob Swartz vice president, alternative programming, and the network green-lighted six hybrid-format shows for for him to shepherd, including doc-soaps and competition reality. Swartz joins the network from A. Smith Co., where he was VP, development, in charge of alternative and scripted programming.
On Sci fi's 2005 plate:
- Master Blasters is a reality show that pits a teams of amateur rocket scientists against each other and watches as they compete to rocket oddities like Mni-Coopers and LaZBoys into orbit.
- Gordian, a half-hour weekly animated series looks at "hell in a spaceship," where humans and robots live together.
- Mind Game, a half-hour reality competition, tests contestants' observation, recall and judgment as they race to collect clues from unseen figure, "The Mastermind."
- The Gauntlet, another weekly reality competition, throws contestants into a futuristic maze and tests their navigation skills as they struggle to get out."
- Dallas in Wonderland is a half-hour reality series feauturing host Dallas Campbell attempting to succeed at challenges, including applying to NASA and cloning himself.
- Still in Search Of is a half-hour docu-spoof on supernatural investigative reporting.
Launched in 1992, the NBC Universal cable network is available in 84 million homes.
