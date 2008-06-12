Sci Fi Pulls Tornado Film

Sci Fi Channel said Thursday that it was pulling the premiere of its original "Scinema Saturday" movie, NYC: Tornado Terror, which was to have debuted at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 14.

The move comes in the wake of the Iowa tornado this week that killed four teen-agers in a Boy Scout camp in the western part of the state.

Executives at the channel discussed the move Thursday and initially contemplated going ahead with the show but putting a content warning at the beginning and one at the end pointing viewers to www.redcross.org to support relief efforts.

But after further discussion, those executives ultimately concluded that it would not be appropriate to go ahead with the airing at this time, a network spokeswoman said. The promos for the show are also being pulled.

There was no word yet on what will go in its place or when the film will be rescheduled.