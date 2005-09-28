Sci Fi Plans Eureka Moments

Sci Fi Channel has greenlit production on a new original series, Eureka. The cable network ordered 13 hours of the drama, which is expected to debut in summer 2006.

Set a small Pacific Northwest town, Eureka revolves around a secret community of scientific geniuses assembled by the government to conduct top-secret research. The series starts Colin Ferguson (NBC’s Coupling), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Antwone Fisher), as well as acting veterans Joe Morton (Brother From Another Planet) and Matt Frewer (Max Headroom).

Eureka is produced and distributed by NBC Universal Television Studio. Andrew Cosby and Jamie Paglia are the executive producers.