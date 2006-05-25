Sci Fi Gets Itself in a Headlock

Wrestling may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Sci Fi Channel, but the network is adding World Wrestling Entertainment’s Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) to its summer lineup beginning Tuesday June 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

"Research tells us that there's a healthy appetite for wrestling among Sci Fi viewers," said Bonnie Hammer, President, USA and Sci Fi Channel, in a statement. "With ECW, we're able to deliver to those fans unique action with a twist that's perfect for Sci Fi."

Sci Fi’s sister network USA has the rights to WWE’s Monday Night Raw,which is basic cable’s No. 1 weekly series.

Launched in 1992, Sci Fi can be seen in 85 million homes.