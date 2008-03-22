Sci Fi Channel Plans 'Galactica' Prequel

With the original series Battlestar Galactica about to begin its final season, the network is set to start production on the two-hour prequel, Caprica, from its creators, Ronald D. Moore and David Eick, this spring in Vancouver. Sci Fi announced its plans at its upfront presentation last week.

Caprica is set 50 years before Battlestar Galactica and will follow two rival families with the backstabbing and passion involved as they evolve in the world of the 12 colonies.

At the upfront presentation, Sci Fi also announced that it signed deals with Rosario Dawson, Tracy Morgan and other names with star power to produce and host new shows. Additionally, it unveiled plans for a six-hour miniseries, Alice, a retelling of the classic Alice in Wonderland, from RHI Entertainment. RHI made Tin Man, the network's retelling of The Wizard of Oz, which scored big ratings last December.