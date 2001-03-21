Sci Fi Channel lines up heavyweights

Steven Spielberg, Stephen King and Clive Barker are all creating original programming for the Sci Fi Channel, Reuters reports.

The network, which already schedules more original scripted series in primetime than any other cable network, is breaking into TV movies and miniseries in a big way. Spielberg's 20-hour epic miniseries Taken, about an alien abduction in the late 1940s and spanning 50 years in the lives of three extended families, is finally going into pre-production after two years on the shelf. King has written Firestarter: The Next Chapter, a four-hour sequel to the novel and movie Firestarter, picking up the characters 20 years later. Barker (Hellraiser) will produce Saint Sinner, his first movie for Sci Fi, about a 19th century monk who accidentally unleashes two buxom female demons in human form on the world and has to track them down to contemporary Los Angeles. Doris Egan is working with Barker on the script. And another Babylon 5 movie, The Legend of the Rangers," is in the works and could serve as a pilot for a series.