Sci Fi Channel Green-Lights Warehouse 13

Sci Fi Channel gave the go-ahead to produce a new two-hour dramedy pilot, Warehouse 13.

The show -- which the network described as “part X-Files, part Raiders of the Lost Ark and part Moonlighting” -- follows two FBI agents who get “promoted” to a secret facility dubbed “Warehouse 13” that contains every artifact, relic and supernatural object collected by the U.S. government over the years. Much like agents Mulder and Scully in The X-Files, they are also tasked with investigating new reports of unexplained phenomena.

Universal Media Studios is slated to begin production in December, with the network saying it expects a summer-2008 release.

The Warehouse 13 pickup comes one week after Sci Fi picked up Revolution, a pilot being developed by Without a Trace writers Ed Redlich and John Bellucci.

Sci Fi also picked up a fifth season of Stargate Atlantis. Produced and distributed by MGM Television, the network ordered up 20 episodes, which will begin production early next year for a fall-2008 release.

Warehouse 13 is based on a script by The Triangle scribe Rockne O’Bannon.