Sci Fi Channel, G4 Get Lost

Sci Fi Channel and G4 acquired the off-network rights to ABC drama Lost.

The deal comes less than one week after G4 acquired the off-network rights to NBC’s Heroes in conjunction with high-definition channel Mojo.

Under terms of the deal, the networks will have access to all existing episodes of the series, which will be available to them in fall 2008. Both networks will be able to stream a limited number of episodes on their respective Web sites.

NBC Universal-owned Sci Fi will run weekly mini-marathons of Lost, in the form of a four-hour programming block. G4, which is majority-owned by Comcast, the country’s largest cable operator, will get exclusive cable weekend rights for the series.

G4 is looking to expand its interactive brand around the show with Lost 2.0, allowing fans to interact and participate during the program. "By adding interactive, on-screen elements, we are creating a way for fans to experience Lost in an entirely new way,” G4 president Neal Tiles said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “G4's signature '2.0' features have proven to resonate with the network's young male audience, and this extraordinary franchise will be an excellent addition to our lineup.”

The deal will cover the full run of the popular serial drama, which ABC announced in May will resume at midseason 2008 and finish a five-season run in 2010.