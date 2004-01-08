Sci Fi Adds Second Night of Originals

In an attempt to bring in more young viewers, Sci Fi Channel will open up a second night of original programming featuring reality and animation.

On Thursdays beginning March 4, Sci Fi will offer two hours of originals. The first lineup will feature reality show Mad, Mad House, where 10 regular people move into a house filled with "alts" like a voodoo priest and a modern primitive; Scare Tactics, the Shannen Doherty-hosted prank show; and futuristic animated show Tripping the Rift, Sci Fi’s first foray into animation. Sci Fi currently runs original scripted series, like Stargate SG-1, on Fridays.

Sister net USA Network is at work on three new limited series. The Francis Ford Coppola produced 4400 centers on 4,400 people missing and believed to be dead who return to Earth. USA is remaking Scarface with an updated spin. USA’s multihour version will be set in the Miami crime world. Affairs to Remember is a six hour series that explores infidelity among three interwoven couples.