Schwimmer stays with NBC

David Schwimmer will continue with NBC after Friends goes

off the air next May, signing an exclusive two-year development deal with the

network.

The deal will allow Schwimmer to develop, produce and direct new series.

He already has directed 10 or so episodes of Friends, in addition to

many plays and feature film Since You've Been Gone.

He currently is adapting Studs Terkel book Race to be performed

this May by Schwimmer's drama company at its new theater in

Chicago.