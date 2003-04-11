Schwimmer stays with NBC
David Schwimmer will continue with NBC after Friends goes
off the air next May, signing an exclusive two-year development deal with the
network.
The deal will allow Schwimmer to develop, produce and direct new series.
He already has directed 10 or so episodes of Friends, in addition to
many plays and feature film Since You've Been Gone.
He currently is adapting Studs Terkel book Race to be performed
this May by Schwimmer's drama company at its new theater in
Chicago.
