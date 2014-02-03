Schwarz Named GM of New York Telemundo Station

Cristina Schwarz has been named president and general manager of WNJU, the NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo station airing in the New York area. Schwarz was most recently VP of Univision Cable Networks and was previously VP of programming and production at Galavision.

Additionally, Liliana Aristizabal was promoted to VP of sales for the station.

“Cristina and Liliana are both experienced leaders and top-notch executives, who will help launch Telemundo 47 to the next level,” said Manuel Martinez, president, Telemundo Station Group. “With our full management team now in place, I am confident the station will do an even better job of delivering Tri-State viewers with the most relevant local news and information.”

A native of Chile, Schwarz has been VP and general manager of three Univision stations in the New York area, WXTV, WFUT and WFTY. She also led sales teams for Univision and Telemundo networks and worked in advertising for the Bravo Group and Caballero Spanish Radio Network.

“I am very excited to join the Telemundo family and to work with the very talented WNJU team,” said Schwarz. “I am so honored to return to the New York market, where I have spent most of my career, which is so full of diversity, potential and fantastic people.”

A 15-year Telemundo veteran, Aristizabal is moving to New Jersey from WSCV Miami, where she has been local sales manager the last six years. She previously worked at the New York Telemundo station as national sales manager for four years and began her career with the Telemundo Station Group as an account executive.