Schwartz Takes Top Post at Regency

Regency Television tapped Robin Schwartz as its new president.

She comes to the post from ABC Family, where she was VP of programming. Prior to that, she was an independent TV writer-producer, after producing for NBC for ten years.

Schwartz succeeds Peter Aronson, who is now the executive producer of Fox’s The Bernie MacShow, and Gail Berman, who is president of Fox Entertainment.

Regency Television is a boutique TV production company that is a joint venture of Fox Television Studios and New Regency Enterprises. It is has produced such shows as Malcolm in the Middle, Bernie Mac, John Doe and the upcoming Wonderfalls on Fox.