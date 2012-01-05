Schwartz Named WFLD News Director

Former WLS Chicago News Director Phyllis Schwartz has been named vice president and news director at WFLD Chicago, announced Mike Renda, VP and GM.

Effective immediately, Schwartz will oversee all editorial, business and administrative functions for the Fox owned station's newsroom.

She replaces Carol Fowler, who is leaving the station to pursue other opportunities.

"Phyllis is an effective news leader with an impressive track record of success in Chicago," said Renda. "Her extensive news management experience in this market, coupled with her natural instinct for local news make her uniquely qualified to lead our newsroom."

As Renda notes, Schwartz has loads of Chicago news experience. She spent 13 years at leader WLS in several positions, including news director for five years. Prior to that, Schwartz served as the assistant news director at WBBM Chicago. She also worked at WMAQ as VP of news and creative services.

Later in her career, Schwartz was executive VP of news, promotion and original content for the NBC owned stations, and was president and GM at KNSD San Diego.

"I am thrilled to be coming back to the city I consider to have the best competitive local news scene in the country," she said. "I look forward to working with the FOX Chicago news team for the upcoming news cycle, which will include the 2012 election season and the G8/NATO meetings being held in Chicago this spring."