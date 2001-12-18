Schwaid tops NBC S.F. transition team

WCAU(TV) Philadelphia news director Steve Schwaid will head NBC's 'transition

team' for its new Bay area network-owned-and-operated station, KNTV(TV),

purchased Sunday night from Granite Broadcasting Corp.

Schwaid, who once headed news for the Paramount group, will report to station

group president Jay Ireland.

In his three-and-a-half-years with the NBC station, historically dominant

ABC-owned WPVI-TV has been in a dogfight, with a virtual tie between the

stations in November sweeps.

Schwaid has already been making trips to the Bay area in anticipation of the

purchase or the formerly pending NBC affiliation switch from KRON-TV to

KNTV.