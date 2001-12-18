Schwaid tops NBC S.F. transition team
WCAU(TV) Philadelphia news director Steve Schwaid will head NBC's 'transition
team' for its new Bay area network-owned-and-operated station, KNTV(TV),
purchased Sunday night from Granite Broadcasting Corp.
Schwaid, who once headed news for the Paramount group, will report to station
group president Jay Ireland.
In his three-and-a-half-years with the NBC station, historically dominant
ABC-owned WPVI-TV has been in a dogfight, with a virtual tie between the
stations in November sweeps.
Schwaid has already been making trips to the Bay area in anticipation of the
purchase or the formerly pending NBC affiliation switch from KRON-TV to
KNTV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.