Schwaid promoted at NBC
Steve Schwaid -- who has been NBC's man in San Jose, Calif., overseeing
KNTV(TV)'s transition from an independent to NBC affiliate -- has been named vice
president of news programming for the NBC Television Stations Division.
Steve Doerr, who left the station group several weeks ago, held a similar
position as VP for news and creative development.
In his new role, NBC said, Schwaid will be responsible for program
development, negotiating syndication deals, digitizing the news for the
Television Stations Division and coordinating divisionwide news coverage.
He will also work with the group's new Telemundo Communications Group Inc. stations, MSNBC and CNBC in
developing new synergies.
Schwaid will be based in New York and will report to station group president
Jay Ireland.
