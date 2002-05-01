Schwaid promoted at NBC

Steve Schwaid -- who has been NBC's man in San Jose, Calif., overseeing

KNTV(TV)'s transition from an independent to NBC affiliate -- has been named vice

president of news programming for the NBC Television Stations Division.

Steve Doerr, who left the station group several weeks ago, held a similar

position as VP for news and creative development.

In his new role, NBC said, Schwaid will be responsible for program

development, negotiating syndication deals, digitizing the news for the

Television Stations Division and coordinating divisionwide news coverage.

He will also work with the group's new Telemundo Communications Group Inc. stations, MSNBC and CNBC in

developing new synergies.

Schwaid will be based in New York and will report to station group president

Jay Ireland.