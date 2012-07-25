Schwaid Joins CJ&N as VP of Digital Strategy

Steve Schwaid, last seen running the newsroom at WTXF Philadelphia, has been named vice president of digital strategy at the consulting firm CJ&N. He starts Aug. 1.

"Steve is a rare combination in our business," says John Altenbern, president of CJ&N. "He has a strong record of success creating compelling television and growing local news ratings, but Steve is also a visionary and leader with Web and mobile products. We are thrilled that Steve will be helping CJ&N clients succeed in the future."

Schwaid joined WTXF last August as vice president and news director from Meredith, where he was vice president of digital content, as well as news director at WGCL Atlanta.

He also had a long run at NBC, where he was senior VP of strategic growth and content initiatives for its stations.