Schwaid Departing WTXF Philly

A year after taking over the WTXF Philadelphia newsroom, Steve Schwaid is leaving the Fox-owned station. "Have a new opportunity outside of a newsroom," he said on Twitter, after "20+ years of being a news director/senior news manager."

Schwaid is a decorated TV news veteran. He joined WTXF last August from Meredith, where he was vice president of digital content, as well as news director at WGCL Atlanta.

He also had a long run at NBC, where he was senior VP of strategic growth and content initiatives for its stations.