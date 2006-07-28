Schurz Snaps Up Kansas Affil

Schurz Communications has cut a deal to buy the CBS affiliate in Wichita, Kan from Media General for $73 million.



The deal for KWCH also includes three sister stations that are used to transmit the station's signal across the market.



Media General is selling the station and looking for buyers for three others to pass regulatory muster for its recent acquisition of four former NBC Universal-owned stations.



The sale of KWCH, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close by the fourth quarter.