Schurz, Notre Dame Partner on "Innovation Challenge"

South Bend neighbors Schurz Communications and the University of Notre Dame are collaborating on their first "innovation challenge," in which students and faculty of the university will be asked "to consider real-world digital solutions and opportunities for 21st century media companies."

Notre Dame's computer science and engineering department is Schurz's partner. The challenge starts in the fall; an initial area of focus is mobile media development.

Winning prototypes get "large cash prizes."

"New relationships with young developers, designers and database talent -- literally blocks away -- is a potential game changer," said Todd Schurz, Schurz Communications CEO.

Both Notre Dame and Schurz have been cornerstones in the South Bend community for around 150 years.