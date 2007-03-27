Schurz To Create Wichita Duopoly

Schurz Communications subsidiary Sunflower Broadcasting announced its plans to purchase CW affiliate KSCW Wichita from Banks Broadcasting. Schurz has snapped up newspaper, radio and television properties in the last year, including market leader KWCH Wichita (a CBS affiliate) and its satellite stations from Media General.

Terms of the KSCW deal were not disclosed. It awaits the approval of the Federal Communications Commission.

A former WB affiliate, KSCW is the home of Kansas University basketball.